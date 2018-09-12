(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said growing political intolerance in Europe is challenging the continental peace project a century after the end of World War I.

In his last major policy speech, the head of the European Union’s executive arm urged national governments to show more willingness for compromise and to bridge sharp differences over the handling of migrants, the strengthening of the euro and the filling of a Brexit-induced hole in the bloc’s budget.

Progress in these areas is needed to counter a populist upswing in countries from Sweden to Italy, Juncker signaled in the European Parliament as it gears up for May 2019 elections that may lead to further gains for anti-EU forces.

“We must revive the lost art of compromise,” he told the 28-nation Parliament on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France. “I would like us to say ‘no’ to unhealthy nationalism and to say ‘yes’ to enlightened patriotism.”

Rule of Law

The remarks painted a picture of the battle lines between EU supporters and opponents as the bloc wrestles with the U.K. plan to leave in March, democratic backsliding in eastern Europe, renewed Russian assertiveness and U.S. President Donald Trump’s challenge to the global order with his “America First” agenda.

In a sign of the political currents in Europe, the EU Parliament is due to hold a knife-edge and an unprecedented vote later Wednesday on whether to recommend that the bloc’s national governments trigger a sanctions procedure against Hungary for eroding democratic standards.

“Let us decry knee-jerk nationalism, which attacks others and seeks scapegoats rather than looking for solutions,” Juncker said. “Unchecked nationalism is riddled with both poison and deceit.”

He unveiled 18 policy initiatives, some of them legislative proposals, in areas ranging from data protection to border security. One of the new pieces of draft legislation has a populist touch of its own: discontinuing seasonal changes of time on the grounds that it confuses citizens.

Springing Forward

At issue is the decades-old practice of capitalizing on natural daylight by putting clocks forward by 60 minutes between late March and late October.

Under the commission proposal, which Juncker wants EU governments and the bloc’s Parliament to approve within just seven months, each member country would notify by April 2019 whether it intends to apply permanent summertime or wintertime.

The last mandatory change to summertime would occur on March 31, 2019. After that, EU countries wishing permanently to switch back to wintertime could still make one final seasonal clock change on Oct. 27, 2019 -- four days before the end of Juncker’s term.

Notwithstanding the fast-track approval process required, the commission said the proposed change in the system “should be based on coordination between member states, possible consultations and assessments at national and European level.”

That would be a tall order even without the more existential challenges that the EU faces.

