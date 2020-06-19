(Bloomberg) -- Juneteenth, the effective end of American slavery, is being observed by dozens of companies, including Nike Inc. and Target Corp., with corporate action ranging from giving employees the day off to moments of silence. Amazon Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos urged employees to cancel meetings and attend learning seminars.

President Donald Trump is preparing to pack thousands of people into an arena on Saturday for his first campaign rally in three months. The event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was initially scheduled for Juneteenth, drawing criticism that he was insensitive to the plight of African Americans. Trump moved the rally back a day, but refused to listen to health officials who recommended delaying the event as Covid-19 cases rise.

Trump also has vowed to never remove the names of Confederate generals from American military bases, as other elected officials around the world get rid of statues and memorials with links to slavery and racism. New York City Council members are seeking to oust a Thomas Jefferson statue from City Hall. The Mississippi commissioner of the Southeastern Conference said in a tweet that the state needs to remove the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag. Meanwhile, U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson asked Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stop the use of the black-faced pre-Christmas character ‘Black Pete’, Reuters reported.

