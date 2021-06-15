(Bloomberg) -- June 19 would become a federal holiday marking the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery under a bill the Senate passed by unanimous consent on Tuesday.

Juneteenth is recognized by almost all states and Washington, D.C. as an official state holiday or observance. In 1980, Texas was the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday, according to a press release from Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, a sponsor of the legislation.

The bill “will address this long-ignored gap in our history, recognize the wrong that was done, acknowledge the pain and suffering of generations of slaves and their descendants, and finally celebrate their freedom,” Markey said in an emailed statement.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a co-sponsor, praised the bill’s passage, saying “we need to learn from our history.”

The measure would still need to be passed by the U.S. House before being sent to President Joe Biden.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.