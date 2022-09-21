(Bloomberg) -- Early last month, Silverio Colmenarez left his home in central Venezuela, snuck over the border into Colombia and caught a flight to the idyllic Caribbean island of San Andres, where, on a spectacular, star-lit night, he crammed into a rickety boat with some 20 other migrants headed for Nicaragua's Mosquito Coast.

He never made it.

The boat was ill-equipped for rough seas, and so when the swells started slamming into the hull, the water gushed in. Then, around 3 a.m., with the boat listing badly some 100 miles off the coast, a huge wave delivered the final blow, forcing them to jump overboard. By the time Nicaraguan fishermen arrived an hour and a half later, Colmenarez's body had given out. He, along with three others, had disappeared into the ocean.

More than a month later, his mother, Elizabeth Sanchez de Colmenarez, clings to the hope he's still alive. "If my son were dead, I would feel it," she said from her home in the city of Barquisimeto.

This migrant sea route -- part of the long trek north to the US border -- had gone dormant for years. Its sudden revival shines a light on a gruesome reality for migrants escaping hunger in Venezuela and other impoverished countries. As perilous as the voyage is, it's increasingly come to be seen in some circles as a safer route than going by land through the Darien Gap, a 60-mile swath of Panamanian jungle so dense, disorienting and loaded with predators (both human and animal) that the mere mention of its name sparks trepidation.

The Darien's dangers have been well documented by explorers for centuries. But they were all new to the 70,000 Venezuelans who’ve traversed it this year. Tales of starvation, drowning, snake bits, fungal diseases, murder and rape abound. Official counts put the death toll at 18 but the actual number is likely much higher.

For those who can scrounge together $2,000 or so, the plane ride to San Andres -- and subsequent boat trip -- allows them to bypass the Darien entirely. So far, the numbers are small by comparison. But that there are any at all has alarmed naval authorities and humanitarian groups who thought the route was a thing of the past.

"People see this route as a way to escape the dangers of the Darien jungle, but in reality, they are also putting their lives at extreme risk," said Jose Felix Rodriguez, migration coordinator for the Americas at the International Federation of Red Cross. They are "exposed to extreme weather, dehydration, drowning, aggressions, and human trafficking and smuggling."

To be clear, the worst of the Venezuela migrant crisis, which has seen almost seven million flee the country in eight years, appears to be over. Many have actually begun returning home after the socialist leader Nicolas Maduro managed to brake the economy’s decade-long collapse. And yet a steady, albeit smaller, stream continues to leave. Many are repeat migrants, who had tried unsuccessfully before to make a go of it abroad.

The Darien route is a new one for them, having only emerged in the past year after Mexico and several Central American nations imposed visa restrictions that made it difficult for them to cover much of the journey to the US by plane. Some of those who’ve managed to make it all the way to the US border have been ensnared in the contentious migration debate rattling the country and been shipped by Republican governors to northeast states run by Democrats.

"People come back to Venezuela and leave again for more developed countries," said Claudia Vargas Ribas, a researcher at the Simon Bolivar University in Caracas. "It's part of this circular migration -- people that come and go or embark on a second or third migration from Latin American countries."

Haitians and Cubans had used the San Andres path sporadically in the past, but it had been quiet since 2019. Then in May, Colombia's navy began detecting new trips.The island, long an off-the-beaten-path destination for sun-loving Argentines and Europeans, lies just off the Nicaraguan coast but belongs to Colombia. Venezuelans can easily cross the porous border into Colombia, like Colmenarez did, and hop on domestic flights from places like Bogota or Cartagena, arriving in San Andres as tourists. Last month, the navy rescued more than 200 people, likely just a fraction of the total who made the voyage.Despite the dangers, the new route is gaining a following online, especially for women traveling with their children. For them, just the stories they hear of the Darien are enough to scare them off.

"These are fishing boats for two or three people, but they're leaving with 10, 15 or 20 passengers without safety measures," said Octavio Alberto Gutierrez, a captain in Colombia’s navy. "In the case of a shipwreck, we don't have information on where to find them."

Colmenarez didn’t leave much behind in his parents’ home. There’s a notebook, though, in which he meticulously sketched out the country-by-country itinerary of his trip. His parents idly pick it up and leaf through it. They both wear blank expressions.A couple hours away, in a small city west of Barquisimeto, Carolina Rojas also anxiously awaits word on her brother, Eduard. He had climbed aboard that little fishing boat with Colmenarez that night and disappeared into the sea with him. Like the Colmenarez family, the Rojas clan refuses to give up hope.“More than a month has passed and we have no news," Rojas said in a phone interview. "We are living with this terrible anguish. The uncertainty is consuming us, day by day. We just want to close the circle."

