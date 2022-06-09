(Bloomberg) -- At least five Hong Kong-based bankers have left CMB International Capital Corp. in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, as the war in Ukraine and an uncertain economic outlook hammer global capital markets.

Two vice presidents and some associates have departed, said the people, requesting not to be identified because the matter is private. A representative for CMBI declined to comment.

Financial professionals in Hong Kong and mainland China are braving tougher times as market downturns and regulatory headwinds have deterred Chinese companies from going public. Rising interest rates have also added uncertainty to the outlook for dealmaking, from mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings to bond trading and private banking.

Demand for investment bankers could stay muted on the dwindling number of deals in Hong Kong, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Francis Chan and Peter Lau wrote in a June 8 note. The recovery path is uncertain with hurdles such as China’s restrictive policies and the Federal Reserve’s tightening.

Credit Suisse Group AG is weighing a fresh round of job cuts across divisions including investment banking and wealth management in multiple regions, Bloomberg News reported this week. Two Credit Suisse senior private bankers in Greater China departed, people familiar with the matter have said.

