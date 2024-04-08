(Bloomberg) -- British money manager Schroders Plc is one of the biggest buyers of junior bank debt. And now in an unusual twist, it’s planning to sell the debt too.

The firm is holding meetings with investors this week for a potential sale of a £250 million ($316 million) bond, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. It would be the company’s only bond and count as tier 2 capital, a kind of supplementary capital used by banks to meet regulatory requirements.

Banks and insurers are typically the only companies that raise tier 2 capital because they face stricter rules designed to ensure the stability of the financial system. Schroders is supervised by the Bank of England thanks to Schroder & Co. Ltd, its wealth management bank. Previously, the money manager had relied only on equity to fill its regulatory requirements, according to its latest disclosures.

“We are always looking at the best way to manage and optimize our capital structure,” a spokesperson from the company said.

Schroders is among the top five holders of tier 2 junior bonds issued by banks in sterling, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The debt is designed to absorb losses once a bank is no longer viable. It ranks above additional tier 1 bonds, also known as contingent convertible, but below senior debt.

