(Bloomberg) -- Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for five consecutive days ahead of the general election, having failed to reach an agreement with the Conservative government in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The doctors will strike from June 27 to July 2, ending just two days before the country heads to the polls, according to a statement from the British Medical Association. It represents a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who made cutting National Health Service waiting lists a key pledge after taking office. The number of people waiting for care currently stands at more than 7 million.

“For more than 18 months we have been asking Rishi Sunak to put forward proposals to restore the pay junior doctors have lost over the past 15 years,” the BMA said. The action would be called off if Sunak makes an “acceptable” public commitment during his campaign, it said.

This month, senior doctors in England accepted an improved pay offer, ending their strikes that dragged on for more than a year.

