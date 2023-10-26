(Bloomberg) -- Yield-hungry investors are seemingly refusing to see rising risks that threaten to spill over from US bankruptcy courts.

Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes beginning last year have sent the cost of money shooting higher, and companies in 2023 have been buckling at the second-fastest rate since the financial crisis. Despite that, the average risk premium for US high-yield debt has remained muted — averaging 420 basis points this year — suggesting investors don’t find junk-rated companies all that risky.

For Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc., the juxtaposition of rising default rates and tight credit spreads is an important dynamic. It means that credit markets are underpricing the risk of insolvency, he said, and investors would be wise to focus on higher quality borrowers.

“This is showing credit spreads are not particularly attractive, given what’s going on with bankruptcy filings and also default rates in high-yield,” Slok said in an interview. “This is not normalizing for some random reason — this is engineered by the Fed.”

So far this year, 175 large companies have filed for bankruptcy in the US as of Oct. 21 — a roughly 63% increase compared to the average for that period since the turn of the century, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. At the end of September, default rates for US speculative-grade corporates had risen to 4.9%, from just over 1% at the start of last year, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The option-adjusted spread for high-yield debt, however, peaked at little more than 516 basis points over Treasuries in March and has since fallen to 420 basis points as of Wednesday, Bloomberg-compiled data shows. That’s less than the average spread over the last decade of 426 basis points, generally a period of low borrowing costs and low defaults. The spread was higher in 2015 — peaking at 691 basis points — when big corporate collapses were relatively rare compared to now, at just 105 big bankruptcies in total.

So, why are investors at peace, or at least appear to be, with these flashing-red warning signs?

In a word: Yield.

“Higher rates help cap spread if investors are just focused on their total yield,” said Philip Brendel, a senior distressed credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “You just have to get your credits right as interest costs rise.”

US junk bond yields stood at 9.35% on Wednesday, having more than doubled from 4.26% at the start of 2022, Bloomberg index data shows. Yields for the riskiest CCC tier of the junk bond market soared to 13.84% on Wednesday, the highest level since late March.

Yields have climbed over the last few weeks on expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer and also because of an increased supply of Treasuries. Earlier this week, the 10-year Treasury yield crossed above 5% — a 16-year high — before retreating, as the Fed tries to wrangle inflation.

Rising rates have toppled companies teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., for example, filed for court protection in April, after having been on bankruptcy lawyers’ watch lists since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Fed is trying to slow the economy down,” Slok said, adding that companies with a lot of debt, weak balance sheets and weak cash flow are typically the first to be hit by rising rates.

“This is exactly what the textbook would have predicted,” he said.

