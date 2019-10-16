(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s high-yield market is on track to deliver the year’s busiest week for bond sales with Boris Johnson still needing a Brexit deal to take to the British Parliament by Saturday.

Supply this week could reach 4.8 billion euros ($5.3 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bankers say that corporate issuers want to get out ahead of negative Brexit headlines while also capitalizing on strong demand from cash-rich investors.

Record low interest rates are helping drive the surge of issuance as borrowers including Nexi Spa and Rossini Sarl look to save on interest expense by refinancing their costlier debt stacks. Well telegraphed buyout financings from Merlin Entertainments Plc and Kantar Group Ltd. are also in the mix this week.

Expectations of slowing global growth is another factor prompting bond syndicate desks to bring deals to market sooner rather than later.

