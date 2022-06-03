(Bloomberg) -- Money managers rattled over the potential for Federal Reserve rate hikes to spur an economic downturn and hit junk bonds can find solace in at least one credit metric: Most debt isn’t maturing for years.

US dollar company junk bonds coming due by the end of 2024 represent only about 7% of outstanding notes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The peak year for maturities in that market isn’t until 2029, with euro-denominated debt peaking in 2026.

Having relatively few bonds maturing soon gives companies more breathing room to navigate any slowdown that’s coming as central banks globally lift rates to combat inflation. While slowing growth can hit earnings, companies usually tumble into bankruptcy when they can’t refinance borrowings that are coming due.

“The maturity wall on the corporate side is attractive, which gives companies leeway,” said George Curtis, a London-based analyst at TwentyFour Asset Management. That is “making us relatively optimistic on default rates, even in a recessionary scenario, versus previous cycles.”

Of course, while many companies have taken advantage of cheap funding in the last few years, they haven’t eliminated all maturing debt. And junk bonds only tell part of the story-- many borrowers have loans due as well, which can also push corporations into distress.

Also, companies that do refinance now will probably end up paying higher interest. And high-yield markets have been relatively hard to borrow in lately. The longer that persists, the more corporations will tumble into distress.

“There is still a number of vulnerable issuers out there,” according to Rhys Davies, a fund manager at Invesco Asset Management Limited. “Meaning we can expect at least some uptick in the default rates.”

But low levels of bond maturities in the near term are a luxury that high-yield markets didn’t necessarily have in the financial crisis. In the fourth quarter of 2008, 18% of the US junk bond market was due to mature within three years, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The near-zero rates of the last two years have given companies ample time to refinance bonds coming due soon. High-yield issuers in the US and Europe earmarked about $700 billion of debt for refinancings at cheaper interest rates while central banks kept costs low, according to Bloomberg data.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

Weekly volume of investment-grade bond issuance is expected to finish at $29.9 billion, at the high-end of the $25 billion to $30 billion range of forecasts.

US high-yield bond funds saw $4.77 billion in cash additions in the week ended June 1 compared with outflows of $236.2 million in the previous week. The inflow breaks a two-week streak of exits and marks the largest intake since the week ended June 10, 2020 -- when $5.1 billion came in

Bank of Montreal led a rally in the secondary market for companies that sold new US investment-grade bonds this week

Some of the biggest names in distressed investing, including Cerberus Capital Management and Strategic Value Partners are battling each other for influence in the bankruptcy case of chemical maker TPC Group Inc

Spreads on BB corporate bonds are “too tight” after last week’s rebound in the credit markets, according to strategists at Barclays Plc

Mortgage-backed securities are becoming a “terrific alternative” to other asset classes seen as safe, such as US Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds, said Harley Bassman, managing partner at Simplify Asset Management

JPMorgan Asset Management’s Strategic Income Opportunities Fund has slashed its risk taking and boosted its cash to as much as 65%, giving it dry powder for when corporate bonds are a bargain again, said Bill Eigen, portfolio manager

For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

Asia

Issuers in the Asia ex-Japan dollar bond market stayed on the sidelines for a third session with Hong Kong and China out for a holiday.

Issuers in Asia ex-Japan raised about $1.7 billion this week, down from $7.3 billion the week before, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

