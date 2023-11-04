(Bloomberg) -- The global pile of junk-rated corporate debt is on track to shrink for a second consecutive year, with appetite for the risky securities diminishing in a world where 10-year Treasuries pay about 4.5%.

As central banks have hiked interest rates and refinancing has grown more expensive, at least some companies are looking to cut their debt loads. The high-yield market has shrunk by around 8% this year to $1.94 trillion after shedding a record $281 billion in face value in 2022, according to Bloomberg index data. If the trend continues, it would be just the second time the junk universe has contracted in successive years.

“The high-yield market is getting smaller as it’s got too expensive for issuers to use,” said Barnaby Martin, a credit strategist at Bank of America Corp. “The market today feels very different to 10 years ago.”

After years of low rates and easy money, junk-rated companies are finding they can only borrow sporadically, and often the market for selling bonds is all but closed. A series of bank collapses in March tightened credit availability, and more recently surging yields last month left some firms either postponing or scrapping planned bond sales, contributing to the shrinking market.

Many companies will no longer have that option going forward. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists calculate that the volume of outstanding US junk bonds maturing in 18 to 36 months is at levels last seen in 2007, meaning borrowers will soon enough be forced to refinance that debt.

Some of those firms have at least three strikes against them: high debt loads, a lack of access to capital markets and weakening earnings. Those factors combined tend to signpost a turn in the credit cycle, Jim Cielinski, global head of fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors wrote a week ago.

“Although the impact will be lagged, the staggering rise in interest rates is expected to have a domino effect on the current credit cycle,” Cielinski wrote. “Refinancing debt loads at higher rates can lead to decreased interest coverage ratios and ultimately more defaults in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, global junk bond yields have jumped in recent months, and even after declining in early November, are still well above August levels, Bloomberg index data show, nearing the highest level since early June. Bank finance is also harder to secure and the leveraged loan market remains gummed up, limiting alternative options.

Other factors contributing to the shrinking of the high-yield market include companies buying back their own debt at a discount and the return of rising stars, largely companies that have pulled themselves out of the pandemic downturn and returned to investment grade. Ford Motor Co.’s upgrade to blue-chip status alone pulled $46.8 billion of debt out of junk bond indexes last month — shrinking the size of the Bloomberg global high-yield index by the most since 2005.

The only other time the worldwide pool of riskier firms’ debt suffered back-to-back annual declines was 2015 through 2016, when the Fed kicked off a rate-hiking cycle after years of easy money following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The market grew again the following year when the economy strengthened and defaults fell. This time, borrowers may not be so lucky.

Week in Review

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is searching for a potential partner to grow its private credit business and accelerate its push into one of the hottest areas in leveraged finance.

Risks are building inside the $1.6 trillion private credit market and regulators aren’t doing enough, according to two Pimco executives.

A Blackstone Inc. and Permira-led consortium are aiming for private credit financing for their potential buyout of Adevinta due to the weak state of the European leveraged loan market.

Private lending funds are working on early-stage plans to provide as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to finance the potential buyout of German insurance broker Gossler, Gobert & Wolters.

Private credit funds raised $38.8 billion globally in the third quarter, a 43% drop from the previous three months, according to data from Preqin.

An upgrade of Ford Motor Co.’s credit rating to investment grade pulled $46.8 billion of debt out of junk bond indexes last month — helping to shrink a global benchmark of the asset class by the most since 2005. Ford tapped the investment-grade bond market shortly after, as the market thawed following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC sold $500 million of junk bonds after receiving strong demand from investors that let it cut the yield it’s paying on the debt.

WeWork Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week.

Corporate lending has made up the bulk of activity in the booming private credit market, but now investors are beginning to pour money into other niches — particularly asset-based debt, according to KKR & Co.

China Evergrande Group won a final chance to fix its restructuring plan that’s on the verge of a collapse. A Hong Kong court pushed back a winding-up hearing, giving the developer more time to draft a new plan after the previous one hit roadblocks. Chinese junk dollar bond traders were watching China Vanke Co., the nation’s second-largest builder by contracted sales, after its note climbed following a biggest-in-a-year selloff.



On the Move

Vincent Lu, an alum of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Blackstone Inc., joined asset-management firm Lord, Abbett & Co.

Centerview Partners has hired Morgan Stanley managing director Brendan MacBride for its debt advisory arm.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s fixed income trader Chris Thomas is retiring after 42 years at the Canadian lender.

Anne-Marie Peterson has joined Intermediate Capital Group as a managing director in private credit.

BNP Paribas has recruited Tomas Lundquist to head its Capital Markets, Transaction Banking and Corporate Coverage team in the Nordics.

