(Bloomberg) -- The 2024 bond-sale boom in emerging economies looks set to continue, including the possible return of high-yield borrowers in sub-Saharan Africa after a two-year hiatus.

Investment-graded issuers including Chile, Mexico and Hungary dominated last week’s issuance activity, bringing hard-currency debt sold by governments and companies in the developing world to $64 billion so far this year, just shy of the $66 billion for the same period of 2023.

Now, Ivory Coast is preparing to become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to issue a Eurobond after a two-year absence.

Primary markets are witnessing hectic dealmaking by corporates and governments, even as a bond selloff has sent average yields in emerging-market dollar debt higher. Expectations for greater volatility later in the year — owing to the upcoming US elections as well as the timing and pace of Federal Reserve easing — have created a sense of urgency to lock in current rates.

“Investors seem to have telegraphed this rush, and issuers are taking advantage of strong demand,” said Nathalie Marshik, managing director for fixed income at BNP Paribas SA in New York. “Chile may have issued before a potential downgrade, while Mexico is moving ahead of general elections. And we expect some quality BBs to come next by the end of the quarter.”

Saudi Arabia offered $12 billion in bonds in its largest transaction since 2017, and its finance minister told Bloomberg Television more Eurobond sales should follow. In Mexico, investors are expecting President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to accelerate spending in his final year in office.

Some nations that can’t afford waiting for a further dip in US yields are also taking action to cover their obligations.

Chile has more than $300 million in payments due this month and a total of $1.1 billion in hard-currency coupons for the remainder of the year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The Latin American nation opted to sell notes before credit-rating assessors had a chance to take a more pessimistic view, pricing bonds due in five years at a yield of below 5%.

“Demand was good, so that is a good indicator for issuers. And investors have been prepared for new issuance, holding cash,” said William Snead, an analyst at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in New York. “As for the second half of the year, let’s keep in mind that we are gearing to US elections and that could bring some extra volatility, so better now than later.”

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara this week signaled the country intends to come to the market, but didn’t provide details about the size of the potential issue. Nigeria may also return toward the end of 2024, according to Finance Minister Wale Edun. Other potential borrowers in the region include South Africa, Senegal, Kenya and Angola.

Some bonds from Pakistan and Ecuador were among the best performers Friday in a Bloomberg gauge of emerging-market sovereign dollar bonds. MSCI Inc.’s benchmark index for stocks was up by the most this year, ending a two-week rout. Meanwhile, an index for developing-nation currencies closed higher, although they remain down on the week.

