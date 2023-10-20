(Bloomberg) -- US junk bond issuers are poised to unleash a new wave of refinancing activity after back-to-back years of low volume, as the share of debt with near-term maturities climbs to the highest level in over a decade.

The amount of outstanding junk bonds set to mature in 18 to 36 months has soared to levels last seen in 2007, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Lotfi Karoui wrote in a note. The figure stands at 19% of the total high-yield market as of the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to 13% during the year-ago quarter and 9% over the same quarter in 2021.

The growing near-term maturity wall as well as deteriorating balance sheet liquidity are likely to push corporations to issue fresh debt, even as borrowing costs remain elevated, according to the Goldman Sachs strategists. The spread on Bloomberg’s US Corporate High Yield Bond Index stood at 423 basis points on Thursday, nearly 60 basis points wider than the lowest level this year of 366 basis points in early September.

“It’s kind of like an arm wrestling match,” said Bob Kricheff, portfolio manager at Shenkman Capital Management. “They’re trying to time the market — which we all know is difficult — on rates, versus being prudent and saying, ‘I don’t want this to become a current debt. I want to retire it a year before it matures. Let me bite the bullet and take it out now’.”

“That’s why you’re seeing people attacking 2024, 2025 and even 2026 maturities with some of these issues,” he added.

Issuance has slowed over the last few years as the era of low-cost borrowing came to an end.

“So, the first wave of that increase in the share of bonds maturing over the next 36 months really reflects that big decline,” Karoui said in an interview.

Goldman Sachs expects to finish 2023 with $170 billion of gross high-yield supply, compared to the $131 billion notched so far this year and up significantly versus 2022 and 2023.

That tally is forecast to rise to $225 billion in 2024, which “reflects our expectations of higher refinancing activity,” wrote the bank’s strategists.

Recent issuers include Global Aircraft Leasing Co. — a unit of Beijing-based Bohai Leasing Co. — which has been marketing $1.95 billion of five-year payment-in-kind toggle notes since early last week to help refinance debt due in 2024. The PIK notes give the borrower the option to delay interest payments. The bonds are expected to yield around 11% in cash and 13% for the PIK option.

Meanwhile, Shelf Drilling Holdings Ltd. — a Dubai-based offshore drilling contractor — in late September sold a $1.095 billion note to refinance 2024 and 2025 securities. Also in September, Vital Energy Inc. priced a dual-tranche deal to help refinance its 9.5% 2025 notes.

Goldman also forecasts US high-yield net supply will flip back into positive territory in 2024 to about $65 billion, from around negative $40 billion so far this year.

Wait and See

Heightened funding costs after the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hiking spree may give some riskier borrowers pause, though.

“I think the all-in yields should be attractive to investors, but the ramping up in capital costs due to the higher rate environment is going to be a challenge for a lot of these issuers,” said Scott Kimball, managing director at Loop Capital Asset Management. As a result, he says borrowers will likely wait out the higher-for-longer rates backdrop for as long as they can, though he thinks it unlikely that rates will fall any time soon.

The current average yield-to-worst of 9.42% across junk-rated debt is well above the weighted average coupon of 5.99%, which means issuers on average will have to pay 3.43 percentage points more when they get new debt compared with what they had been paying before.

“It’s going to be tough” for B rated issuers, according to Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights Inc. “They’re going to have to pay up for sure.” Alongside CCC rated issuers, these borrowers will be “at the whim of the market” when it comes to refinancing maturities as “they probably don’t have similarly strong cash on balance sheets.”

“If you’re over-levered, say hypothetically you’re CCC rated, it will come down to your ability to refinance as opposed to your willingness,” added Goldman’s Karoui. The average yield-to-worst on CCC rated debt is 13.81%, almost double its 7.43% average weighted coupon, a Bloomberg gauge shows.

Analysts and investors are also wary of defaults. Moody’s Investors Service sees the US speculative-grade default rate peaking at 5.6% in January 2024 before easing to 4.6% by August.

An upside is that the 2024 maturity mix is heavily skewed toward BB rated issuers, which make up close to 70%, a CreditSights report released mid-year shows. “Refinancing one bond at a higher coupon is probably not going to make or break their capital structure,” said Cisar.

In Europe, high-yield gross supply is €45 billion so far this year and expected to reach €65 billion in the coming year, also largely due to the growing near-term maturity wall, according to Goldman Sachs. Net issuance is expected to flip to about flat in 2024 after two years of negative net supply.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether issuers are willing to accept a much higher funding cost relative to two or three years ago, which in turn could have consequences on their debt servicing capacity and interest expenses, among other things, according to Karoui.

For the bulk of the high-yield market, though, this shouldn’t be an issue, says the strategist. “You’ll have to pay more, but I don’t think it’ll be problematic in terms of lack of investor demand.”

