(Bloomberg) -- Everything from unprofitable tech stocks to US regional banks to Swedish real estate is being swept up in a powerful rally after the Federal Reserve signaled rate cuts.

Big Tech has been left behind, as corners of stock markets that suffered the most from the Fed’s tightening are making a comeback in the exuberance since late October. Traders have been scooping up stocks like Affirm Holdings Inc — which isn’t expected to post a net profit at least until 2025 — and many US regional banks that were on the verge of failing earlier in the year.

A more than 160% rally in Affirm and a surge of 47% for Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF defy signals that things are getting too hot in stock markets, a stark reversal in sentiment from seven weeks ago. The broadening of the rally, which has sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record and the Nasdaq 100 to the cusp of an all-time peak, has been built on hopes of a Goldilocks environment — a steady economy that’s not running too hot or too cold.

Yet market strategists warn it’s probably gone too far.

“We’ve seen something of an everything rally and for some parts of the market, the fundamentals don’t really support that,” said Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Things like unprofitable tech and bitcoin rallying — these are signs of froth.”

A resilient consumer and job market are stoking expectations the US economy will make a soft landing next year. With the year-end rally putting markets close to record levels and the most speculative parts taking the lead, some see rising risks of a reversal.

Valuations and technicals also suggest stocks are vulnerable to a pullback in the short-term. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes have seen their relative strength indicator — a 0-100 gauge of bullish and bearish price momentum — soar into overbought territory, typically seen as a signal that a decline is imminent.

“If I look even in my own portfolio, what’s rallying today — it’s the more rubbish end of it,” said Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar, pointing to the more cyclically-exposed stocks and homebuilders.

“The problem with this is that it’s kind of easy come, easy go. We saw this over the last few months as well, the same pattern where the market gets very excited and then it slowly tails off again and some of those gains just disappear.”

For Fabiana Fedeli, CIO for equities, multi asset and sustainability at M&G Plc, the biggest data point to watch remains core inflation, how far it’s coming down and how central banks reacts to it, “because if inflation doesn’t come down enough and to where it should be, the only reason why central banks would cut rates as aggressively as the market expects is because the economy is really degenerating rapidly, and that is not going to be good for risk assets.”

