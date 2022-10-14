(Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the criminal fraud trial of Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton got the case for deliberation Friday morning, after the judge instructed them on the law.

Milton, 40, is charged with two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud for misleading investors about the electric truck company’s prospects. His lawyers say he never made a statement he didn’t believe to be true and that, at any rate, federal prosecutors haven’t shown that his remarks influenced investors’ decisions.

The case is US v. Milton, 21-cr-478, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

