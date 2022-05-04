(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s crisis deepened after the company launched an internal investigation into Chief Operating Officer Jorg Gerbig, and the chairman stepped down after an investor revolt.

Gerbig will no longer be up for reappointment as COO at the company’s annual general meeting today, after an complaint over personal misconduct at a company event, according to a company statement on Wednesday. No further details were provided.

Chairman Adriaan Nuhn will also not be up for reappointment at the AGM on Wednesday, after an upsurge of investor opposition. In a statement, Just Eat said his term would end today and Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board Corinne Vigreux will take over on an interim basis.

The announcements plunges the food delivery company in further chaos. Its shares have fallen 46.4% year-to-date, dropping a further 2.8% in early trading in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

“It is clear that shareholders have concerns about the challenges the Company is facing,” Nuhn said in the statement. “Not seeking re-election is, I believe, the best decision I can take with regard to serving the interests of the company.”

Activist investor Cat Rock Capital Management LP, which owns about 6.9% of Just Eat, has recently urged shareholders to vote against the delivery company’s Chief Financial Officer Brent Wissink and supervisory board at the AGM citing a “complete loss of trust” in management.

Major shareholder proxy services Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis have also recommended voting against the re-election of supervisory board chairman Nuhn over the board’s gender diversity, and environmental and social governance, respectively.

