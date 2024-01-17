(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV reported a steeper decline in orders than analysts anticipated in the fourth quarter as customers continue to cut back on food deliveries.

Orders fell 7% to 223.1 million in the period, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. That compared to the 226.1 million average forecast from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Just Eat’s shares reversed earlier losses, gaining as much as 2.2% as of 9:50 a.m. in Amsterdam.

The delivery company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the full year is expected to be around €320 million ($347 million), ahead of the €310 million it had guided for. It also expects free cash flow to break even in the second half of 2023.

Just Eat, like other delivery companies, has struggled to return to the surging growth it saw during the Covid-19 lockdowns when restaurants were shut and more users were stuck at home. Orders in North America remained weak, dropping 13% in the period. Its stronger markets — Northern Europe and the UK and Ireland — posted growth in gross transaction value, but this was offset by declines across other regions.

Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said in a call with journalists that the gross transaction growth in Northern Europe and UK and Ireland was driven mostly by food price inflation and more customers joining its network, but that the company was getting “awfully close to order growth in those segments.”

The total value of orders placed on Just Eat’s platform last quarter dropped 5% to €6.75 billion. That compared to an average estimate of €6.86 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The firm said it continues to actively explore the partial or full sale of Grubhub which it acquired in 2021 for about $7.3 billion. It is difficult to sell the business because market capitalizations of food delivery businesses are under pressure, said Groen. He added that the uncertainty surrounding delivery fee caps in New York “doesn’t help.”

“We are focused around stabilizing the US business and making sure it doesn’t burn cash because we don’t like the drag on our business,” said Groen, adding that the company was having “active conversations” with multiple potential buyers.

