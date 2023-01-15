(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV is teaming up with UK supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc to drop off groceries in under 30 minutes in the latest tie-up in the rapid-delivery space.

Customers using the app will be able to choose from over 3,000 food, drink and other everyday products from Sainsbury starting this month. Just Eat will deliver from 175 Sainsbury stores including in London, Edinburgh and Bristol, with plans to expand further this year.

It’s the latest development by established firms to embrace rapid grocery delivery, a sector which has netted billions in investment and produced many startups. There are signs the industry is starting to consolidate with Istanbul-based Getir buying rival Gorillas Technologies GmbH last month in a $1.2 billion deal.

Sainsbury already offers same-day delivery as well as its one-hour service, Chop Chop, and the UK’s second-biggest supermarket also partners with Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Amsterdam-based Just Eat is the UK’s largest food delivery platform, reaching 97% of post codes. The company started out in takeaway food and has expanded into grocery delivery with partnerships with Co-op and Asda in the UK as well as Ahold, Carrefour and Spar elsewhere in Europe.

