(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV has launched its own service offering rapid delivery of grocery and convenience items in Berlin, pulling the firm deeper into an already crowded market.

Just Eat’s so-called ‘dark store’ will target a delivery time of around 20 minutes and offer consumers more than 1,000 items from fresh produce to baby products under its local Lieferando brand, according to a statement. The latest expansion follows the company’s nationwide rollout of a similar service in Canada, and comes as Just Eat navigates slowing growth and turbulent markets.

A crop of newcomers like Gorillas Technologies GmbH and Flink SE have built out networks of urban warehouses to offer delivery of essential items in minutes, while Delivery Hero SE and Deliveroo Plc develop competing services.

Previously Just Eat has focused on offering grocery delivery in Europe in partnership with existing operators like Asda Group Ltd. In Berlin, it partnered with online retailer Wuplo.

“Grocery and convenience represent an incremental market opportunity that further enhances our consumer proposition, drives networking effects and brand loyalty, and improves our delivery fleet utilisation,” the company’s interim Chief Operating Officer Andrew Kenny said.

Read more: Just Eat Enters U.K. Grocery Delivery With Asda Partnership

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.