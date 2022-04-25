(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Cat Rock Capital Management LP urged shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV to vote against the delivery company’s chief financial officer and supervisory board at next week’s annual meeting citing a “complete loss of trust” in management.

Cat Rock Capital’s founder and managing partner Alex Captain accused Just Eat Takeaway’s management of providing a misleading outlook to investors ahead of two Grubhub shareholder votes which led to “two massive profit downgrades in 2021 and shattering investor trust.”

Just Eat Takeaway revealed last week that it’s exploring strategic actions for Grubhub, less than a year after buying it for $7.3 billion. The investor firm said the Amsterdam-based company made a capital allocation mistake when it decided to buy Grubhub, adding that the deal alone can not explain the loss of 16 billion euros ($17.2 billion) in equity value that has been lost in less than two years.

“JET needs a new CFO to restore credibility with the capital markets and a new Supervisory Board to quickly refocus the business on Europe, use the proceeds of divestitures to strengthen JET’s capitalization, and actively evaluate other strategic options,” said Captain in a Monday letter to shareholders.

Pressure on the company increased in early April when investor Lucerne Capital Management said it planned to vote against the re-appointment of the food delivery company’s chief financial officer and supervisory board at the annual general meeting in early May.

