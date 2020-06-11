(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV was questioned by analysts and investors on a call Thursday over the Dutch food-delivery company’s plan to acquire U.S.-based Grubhub Inc. for $7.3 billion, in a deal that will form one of the world’s largest online meal-delivery platforms.

Analysts said the deal complicates the investment case for the Dutch company so soon after its acquisition of Just Eat, but is a necessary move in broadening the company’s global reach, especially into an important market like the U.S.

Just Eat Takeaway’s shares fell 1.3% to 84.40 euros at 3:20 p.m. in Amsterdam, extending Wednesday’s 13% drop. Grubhub closed 2% higher in New York Wednesday.

“We’ll make a success of this combination,” said Just Eat Takeaway Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen on the call. The combined company will have a presence in 25 countries with 70 million active consumers, and room to grow, he said.

Barry Norris, CEO of Grubhub shareholder Argonaut Capital Partners, said in an email that the investment management company sees Groen’s firm “as the best managed company in this fast-growing sector,” but added he isn’t ruling out a hostile counterbid for Grubhub either by Uber Technologies Inc. or a new suitor.

“The Just Eat Takeaway deal is an upgrade to the rumored Uber offer,” said Michael Messara, co-Chief Investment Officer of Caledonia, which is an investor in both Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway. Messara spoke to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Just Eat Takeaway’s offer for Grubhub sidelined a possible deal with Uber, which had been in acquisition talks with Grubhub for months but was derailed by disagreement over certain issues.

