(Bloomberg) -- Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, went on a Twitter rant against analysts, accusing them of mixing up definitions and not being able to do basic maths.

It’s unclear what caused the company founder’s tweets, which followed an upgrade of Just Eat Takeaway’s stock to neutral from underperform by Exane earlier on Tuesday. One question in a reply to his Tweet whether he was reacting to positive sell-side notes initiating coverage of London-listed Deliveroo Plc went unanswered.

He later apologized for his tone, while delivering another broadside.

Groen ended his rant, without providing further insight, by pointing out a trend lines comparison of Just Eat Takeaway’s Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats.

Just Eat Takeaway’s Amsterdam-listed stock is down 14% since the beginning of the year, while Deliveroo shares have fallen about 36% since its IPO in late March.

