Just Eat, Takeaway.com Are in Talks About a Merger, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Plc is in talks with Dutch delivery company Takeaway.com NV about a potential merger, Sky News reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A tie-up could be announced as soon as next week, the publication said, citing those people. It could create a company with a market value of 9 billion pounds ($11 billion). Further details were unclear, Sky News said. Just Eat and Takeaway.com both declined to comment to Sky on Saturday.

