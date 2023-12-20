(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV is testing a new service that allows clients to order food via in-car applications in a bid to respond to changing consumer trends in the delivery industry.

The Amsterdam-based company is targeting the likes of commuters with a service that enables drivers to place orders using their car screen while charging their car or stopping at a gas station. The service will only be available when the vehicle is stationary and is set to start in Europe in collaboration with a car manufacturer in the first half of next year.

“Trends around ordering breakfast, lunch and other things that really grew in the pandemic are still there,” Just Eat’s Chief Product Officer Jessica Hall said in an interview.

Delivery firms have had a hard time matching the accelerated growth that they saw during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Just Eat has broadened its offering beyond takeaway to groceries and other retail items in collaborations with J Sainsbury Plc in the UK and GameStop Corp in Germany.

The new delivery platform will be launched first in the UK, one of Just Eat’s strongest markets, Hall said.

