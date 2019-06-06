Just Energy says it's received 'expressions of interest'

TORONTO -- Just Energy Group Inc. is launching a review of its strategic alternatives after it said it received expressions of interest from a number of groups regarding potential transactions.

The company's board has appointed a committee comprised of all of the independent directors to oversee the process.

A strategic review is often used by a company to consider the potential sale of all or part of its business.

Just Energy says it has not established a definitive timeline to complete its review and there is no assurance a transaction will result.

Executive chairwoman Rebecca MacDonald says the board's goal is to unlock shareholder value with a view to the best interests of Just Energy and all its stakeholders.

Just Energy provides electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses with operations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

