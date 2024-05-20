(Bloomberg) -- Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, spent four days on the witness stand as the prosecution’s star witness in the former president’s hush money case.

A Trump loyalist for a decade before pleading guilty to federal charges in 2018, Cohen testified Trump was involved in an alleged scheme to buy and bury salacious stories to help his chance of winning the presidency in 2016.

Cohen is the only witness who directly links the former president to the alleged crime that he falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to suppress a story of a sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen testified he paid off Daniels himself and said Trump later reimbursed him after winning the White House.

The former president is accused of falsifying his company’s business records by later claiming the payments to Cohen were for legal work.

Here’s a round up of the best quotes from his testimony:

‘Take Care of It’

In October 2016, in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape in which the former president was caught bragging about sexually-assaulting women, Cohen said he learned that Daniels was trying to sell her story about a sexual encounter she’d had with Trump in 2006. Cohen said he’d been able to stop publication of an earlier story involving Daniels in 2011 but the Access Hollywood tape had reignited interest in her. Cohen alerted Trump.

“He was really angry with me: ‘I thought you had this under control. I thought you took care of this,’” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him. “I expressed to Mr. Trump: ‘I have no control over what she goes out and does.’ And he expressed to me: ‘There is previous denial. Just take care of it. There was a lot going on at the campaign at the time. He was like: ‘Just take care of it.’”

‘A Disaster’

Trump was polling poorly with women voters and Cohen testified the former president lamented to him how they would react. As Daniels threatened to sell her story to news outlets, the pressure mounted, Cohen said.

“This is a disaster, total disaster,” Cohen said Trump told him. “Women are going to hate me. Because this is really a disaster, women will hate me. Guys may think it’s cool, but this is going to be a disaster for the campaign. He was polling very poorly with women, and this, coupled with the previous Access Hollywood tape, he just stated: ‘This is a disaster and get control over it.’”

‘Don’t Worry’

The defense has depicted Trump as a family man concerned about the impact the Daniels story would have upon his family. But Cohen said when he asked Trump if he was concerned how his wife Melania would react, Trump rebuffed him.

“Don’t worry,” Cohen said Trump told him. “How long do you think I will be on the market for? Not long,” he said, adding, “He wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign.”

‘Call DT on His Cell’

By Oct. 17, 2016, Daniels’ lawyer threatened to cancel her agreement to sell her story to Trump and began renewed threats about going public. Jurors saw texts and emails confirming Cohen’s account of the negotiations. He later finally spoke to Trump after receiving a text message from Melania, asking “Can you please call DT on his cell. Thanks.”

‘Just Pay It’

Trump came to understand he could no longer delay any agreement with Daniels and told him Cohen he had consulted with friends.

“He stated to me that he had spoken to some friends, some individuals, very smart people, and that: ‘It’s $130,000. You’re like a billionaire. Just pay it. There is no reason to keep this thing out there. So do it.’ And he expressed to me: ‘Just do it. Go meet up with Allen Weisselberg and figure this whole thing out.’”

‘Cheeto-Dusted’

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche assailed Cohen during cross-examination about prior statements he’s made, including blasting Trump as a “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain.” The lawyer also got Cohen to say he’s made $3.4 million on two books about Trump.

Blanche asked Cohen if in one of his books, “Disloyal,” that he boasted having wanted “power, the good life, public acclaim, big deals, fast cars, private planes, the excess and glamor and zest for life.”

“Those are my words, yes,” Cohen acknowledged.

