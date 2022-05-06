(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito canceled plans to attend a judicial conference in Tennessee just days after his draft opinion to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion was leaked to the public, according to a law professor at the event.

In brief remarks recorded on video, Alito told attendees at the Nashville conference on Friday that he had been looking forward to attending in person, but that it had become impractical to do so, according to Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law. The justice didn’t explain why, Blackman said.

“Unfortunately, personal attendance became impractical, and I apologize for everyone for the change in plans,” Alito told the attendees, Blackman wrote on The Volokh Conspiracy, a blog hosted by Reason.

Politico’s publication Monday of the leaked opinion -- an unprecedented occurrence in modern U.S. history -- rocked the legal world and sparked protests by supporters of abortion rights. The Supreme Court this week erected fencing around the building, much like the barriers put up after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Speaking at a different judicial conference in Atlanta on Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak “absolutely appalling” and said the person responsible would be “foolish” to think the disclosure will affect the court’s handling of the case. Roberts has ordered an investigation of the breach.

Justice Clarence Thomas is scheduled to speak at the Atlanta conference later Friday.

