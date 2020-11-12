(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta used “poor judgment” as top prosecutor in southern Florida in signing off on a generous plea deal with former money manager Jeffrey Epstein, but did not commit “professional misconduct.”

The finding was announced Thursday by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was allowed to enter into a non-prosecution agreement with Acosta’s office in 2008 while also pleading guilty to state charges for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

The deal allowed Epstein at serve 13 months in a work-release program and register as a sex offender. Epstein was charged last year in a separate sex-trafficking case by federal prosecutors in New York but was later found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in what was ruled a suicide.

Acosta subsequently served as Labor Secretary in the Trump administrration.

