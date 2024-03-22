(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department has sent letters to passengers from an Alaska Airlines flight where a plug covering an unused exit door blew out, informing each that they are a “possible victim of crime,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by Bloomberg News.

The letters, which were sent from the FBI’s Seattle office, indicate that the Justice Department’s investigation of Boeing over its role in the Jan. 5 midair mishap is growing. Prosecutors in Washington, DC were already reviewing the incident to determine whether it violated the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement reached with the company in 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the letters.

If the Justice Department brings any criminal charge against Boeing in the Alaska Airlines case, that would give prosecutors the grounds to tear up the earlier agreement and charge Boeing for its role in the crashes of a Lion Air flight in 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019. Those crashes resulted in the deaths of 346 passengers and crew.

“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” the letter said. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”

The letter also shows that the Justice Department is pursuing this case more aggressively than the last Boeing investigation. In that probe, the Justice Department determined that Boeing’s victims were the airlines who bought the 737 Max airliner, not the families of the 346 victims. It took a year for the victims’ families to convince a federal judge that they should be allowed to address Boeing executives in court.

