(Bloomberg) -- Justice Department officials have declined to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey for mishandling classified information, including leaking memos to the media about his interactions with President Donald Trump, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The decision was made after the department’s independent inspector general referred Comey for possible prosecution, the person said.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been conducting a broad review into decisions and actions by Comey and other Justice Department officials in the early stages of the investigation into whether Trump conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election or obstructed justice.

It appears Horowitz’s review into Comey’s handling of classified information was spun off as a separate matter and could be completed within weeks.

The decision not to prosecute Comey is likely to anger Trump, who has railed against the former FBI director and others for investigating him. Trump’s reaction could pose one of the first major political challenges for Attorney General William Barr, if Trump leans on the Justice Department to reverse course and carry out a prosecution.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017, after Comey refused to publicly say that Trump wasn’t under investigation. After being fired, Comey took home memos he wrote memorializing interactions he had with Trump. Comey also authorized a friend to leak the contents of at least one memo to the media. The FBI retroactively classified some material in the memos.

Comey’s lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Strohm in Washington at cstrohm1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Larry Liebert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.