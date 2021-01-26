(Bloomberg) -- Federal law enforcement officials defended the pace of their investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying they’ve opened more than 400 case files and charged more than 200 individuals so far.

Investigators are still seeking information on suspects who beat Capitol Police officers during the riot, as well as the person or group behind the placement of pipe bombs near the offices of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee, officials said.

“This case is unique in its magnitude and the number of suspects,” Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, told reporters Tuesday.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the investigation is not being hampered by staffing issues or slow court proceedings.

“If a crime was committed we’re going to track that person down and they will be charged,” Sherwin said.

