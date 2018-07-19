Justice Department Says 1,606 Kids Over 5 Could Be Eligible for Reunification

(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said that of as many as 2,551 children over age 5 separated from their parents in the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” border-crossing crackdown, 1,606 are “possibly eligible” to rejoin their families.

In a joint status report Thursday in federal court in San Diego to the judge overseeing the process, the government said 364 children have been reunited with their parents. The Justice Department said 848 have been cleared for reunification, while the remainder are pending interviews, release by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or review by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The government previously said it returned 58 children under the age of 5 to their parents, bringing the total to 422.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw scheduled a hearing Friday to discuss the government’s update. Last month he ordered all the children reunited by July 26.

The case is Ms. L. et al v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement et al, 18-cv-428, U.S District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego).

