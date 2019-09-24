(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department is siding with President Donald Trump in attempting to block a subpoena to his accountant for tax records and other financial documents.

The U.S. said in a letter to a judge Tuesday that it supports a temporary restraining order prohibiting the enforcement of the subpoena, while it reviews whether to participate in the case and fully develops a presentation to the court.

Trump’s suit to block the subpoenas raises “significant constitutional issues that potentially implicate the interests of the United States,” the Justice Department said, including the assertion that the structure of the Constitution precludes a sitting president to state criminal process, including grand jury subpoenas.

New York state prosecutors are probing whether the Trump Organization falsified business records related to hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

