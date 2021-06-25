(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against a sweeping new Republican-backed voting law in Georgia that critics say represents intentional discrimination and is unconstitutional, including a provision making it a crime to give water to voters waiting in line, according to a U.S. official.

The law, signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp on March 25, drew immediate backlash from civil rights groups and major corporations, including the NAACP and Delta Air Lines Inc. Major League Baseball also moved to take this year’s All-Star Game and the MLB Draft event from Atlanta to show its concern over the legislation.

The bill that Kemp signed is a massive rewrite of Georgia’s election law, imposing new voter identification requirements, allowing state officials to take over local elections boards, limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, shortening the absentee voting window and making it illegal to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

But some provisions were softened or dropped in an almost 100-page last minute compromise -- largely with the business community -- that whipped through both chambers of the legislature in just one week.

