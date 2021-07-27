(Bloomberg) -- The House Judiciary Committee is to receive its first closed-door briefing from Justice Department officials Thursday about the department’s surveillance of lawmakers and journalists -- including the issuing of subpoenas to Apple Inc. and other companies, for user data.

The briefing is the result of a request last month from committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, according to an official familiar with the panel’s efforts.

Both the House committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee have announced they are investigating Justice Department actions during the Trump administration, including secretly subpoenaing the data of two House Democrats. The department also seized or attempted to seize telephone records and other communications data involving reporters with the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post as part of an investigation into leaks to the media.

The New York Times reported last month that the department subpoenaed data from Apple of former White House Counsel Donald McGahn and his wife in 2018.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a new policy barring the department as well as the FBI from seizing materials from reporters and news organizations except in extreme circumstances. The official said Garland himself will not be among those briefing lawmakers on the committee.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has said he is initiating a review of the department’s use of subpoenas to get communications records of lawmakers as well as members of the news media in connection with investigations into leaks.

But Nadler, a New York Democrat, said last month that Congress can’t wait for the inspector general to share “even his preliminary findings with DOJ, some months or year from now, before Congress contemplates a response.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.

