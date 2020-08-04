(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding Purdue Pharma LP, maker of the infamous OxyContin opioid painkiller, pay more than $11 billion in criminal and civil penalties as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, according to people familiar with the claims.Federal prosecutors want Purdue to pay as much as $6.2 billion on the criminal side and about $5 billion in civil compensation for tax dollars spent battling the U.S. opioid epidemic and the havoc wreaked by allegedly illegal marketing of the drug, said the people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the filing of the claims.The government filed its claims by last week’s deadline to insure its place in line with other creditors seeking compensation as part of Purdue’s Chapter 11 case. Those other creditors include individuals who lost a loved one to opioid addiction, hospitals who treated addicts and state and local governments that spent tax dollars on the fallout from the epidemic.Alison Kjergaard, a Justice Department spokeswoman, didn’t immediately return a call or an email after regular business hours seeking comment on the government’s claims in the Purdue bankruptcy case.

Clio Boele, a spokeswoman for one wing of the Sackler family, didn’t immediately return a call for comment after regular business hours Tuesday seeking the family’s comment on the DOJ’s filings in the bankruptcy case.Purdue sought protection from creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York last year to short-circuit more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company and its owners, the billionaire Sackler family.The company is pushing a $10 billion settlement plan calling for the Sacklers to hand over Purdue to a trust controlled by the states, cities and counties that have sued to recoup billions of dollars they spent battling opioid addictions and overdoses. It also would require the family to come up with $3 billion themselves.While many states and local government support the Purdue bankruptcy plan, other states, such as Massachusetts and Connecticut, oppose it and that has slowed progress in getting U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain to approve it.The case is Purdue Pharma LP 19-23649, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (White Plains).

