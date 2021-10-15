Oct 15, 2021
Justice Department Will Ask Supreme Court to Halt Texas Abortion Law
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to lift Texas’s ban on abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, setting up a showdown likely to determine whether the law stays in effect through the end of the year.
A federal appeals court, voting 2-1 Thursday night, let the law stay in effect as the case goes forward, even though a trial judge ruled the measure was unconstitutional.
“The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate” the appeals court order, said Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:48
Taking the leap from investing to wealth management
-
6:32
Staring down the barrel: Wineries face supply shortage, cost increases
-
8:03
Return-to-office plans are colliding with a shortage of key supplies
-
Holmes hired dermatologist when going got rough
-
3:57
Porsche's electric Taycan pulls ahead of the iconic 911 in sales
-
7:37
Virgin Galactic falls after pushing back first commercial flight