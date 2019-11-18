(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the bench at the U.S. Supreme Court five days after missing an argument session with a stomach bug.

Ginsburg joined her colleagues for a brief scheduled session Monday to admit new members to the Supreme Court bar.

Ginsburg, 86, is a four-time cancer survivor who had never missed a Supreme Court argument because of illness until this year. She missed two arguments last Wednesday but is planning on taking part in the rulings in those cases based on the briefs and transcripts.

She has become a celebrity among liberals, inspiring movies, books and memes and drawing raucous applause at her public appearances.

