(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be hospitalized for a few days after being admitted Tuesday for a possible infection and undergoing an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement.”The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” the court said.Ginsburg, 87, is the court’s oldest justice and a four-time cancer survivor. The stent was placed in August when she was treated successfully for a malignant tumor on her pancreas.

Ginsburg was examined at Sibley Hospital in Washington Monday night after experiencing fever and chills, the court said. She was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning.

