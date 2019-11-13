(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg missed Wednesday’s argument session with what a court spokeswoman said was a stomach virus.Chief Justice John Roberts said from the bench that Ginsburg, 86, was ”indisposed due to illness” but would participate in the two cases based on the briefs and transcripts. She is at home, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

Until this year, Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, had never missed a Supreme Court argument due to illness.

