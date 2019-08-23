(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was successfully treated for a malignant tumor on her pancreas, the court said in a statement.

The 86-year-old justice completed a three week course of radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and no further treatment is needed at this point, the statement said.

“The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July,” the court statement said. “The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

Ginsburg had been treated for Stage 1 pancreatic cancer in 2009 and underwent lung surgery to remove two cancerous growths in 2018.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Sobczyk in Washington at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.