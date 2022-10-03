(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson jumped right into the US Supreme Court’s ideological divide in her first argument Monday, siding with other liberals in advocating to preserve the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands.

Her questions -- including during the rebuttal period when attorneys typically get to close their arguments without interruption -- suggest Jackson will be an active questioner from the bench. It also suggested that she would tend to side on some issues with the other liberals on the 6-3 conservative leaning court.

The case, focusing on administrative law at the Environmental Protection Agency, was a comfortable topic for Jackson’s first argument, as she was a longtime judge in the District of Columbia which fields a disproportionate number of cases involving agency authority.

Jackson, 52, was sworn in as the first Black female justice on June 30, following the retirement of longtime Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson clerked for Breyer from 1999 to 2000.

She was previously a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Prior to that she served on the US Sentencing Commission and was a federal public defender in DC.

Prior to the start of the argument, as Chief Justice John Roberts was making his opening announcement, Jackson chatted and laughed with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who sits beside her at the court and who also served on the D.C. Circuit.

Jackson took the bench Monday wearing a lacy jabot -- an ornamental collar -- perhaps a nod to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who had different jabots for various occasions, including when she was in dissent.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.