(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is the latest justice to land a book deal soon after joining the Supreme Court.

Jackson, who became the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court last year, will publish a memoir entitled Lovely One, with an imprint of Penguin Random House, according to the Associated Press.

“Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in a statement about the upcoming book, according to the AP.

The release date and financial terms for Jackson’s book are still unknown but several current justices have penned books, some which have garnered seven-figure deals. Current justices who have signed book deals since joining the court include Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas.

Random House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

