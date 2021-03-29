(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max had the biggest increase in video streaming last week, as viewers flocked to its recut version of the superhero epic “Justice League.”

The WarnerMedia streaming platform recorded a 8.9% jump in users launching its mobile app, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of Apptopia data. Sports streaming service DAZN had the biggest decline in streaming among top U.S. providers.

Director Zack Snyder crafted a reimagined, four-hour version of “Justice League,” whose original 2017 cut, completed by a different director, disappointed some fans. The Snyder cut premiered March 18 on HBO Max.

For the week ended March 28, downloads of the HBO Max app rose 64% for the top increase. DAZN app downloads showed the biggest decline.

Apptopia defines a session as a launch of a mobile app.

NOTE: Apptopia estimates mobile-app performance metrics such as downloads, in-app purchase revenue and daily active users by combining their data from more than 125,000 connected developer accounts, used as a learning set, with publicly available information. Apptopia says it doesn’t collect or have access to personally identifiable information.

