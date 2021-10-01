(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected a request by four New York City teachers and staff to lift the city’s new requirement that school employees be vaccinated.

Sotomayor, who is assigned to consider emergency requests out of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, made no comment. Her rejection leaves open the possibility the challengers can refile the request with another justice, who could then refer the matter to the full, nine-member court.

