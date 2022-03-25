Mar 25, 2022
Justice Thomas Discharged From Hospital, Supreme Court Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Justice Clarence Thomas was released from a Washington hospital Friday after being hospitalized for a week to treat an infection that was causing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in emailed statement.
Thomas 73, missed three days of arguments during the hospital stay, which lasted longer than the court originally said was likely. The court said on Sunday, two days after he was admitted, that he expected to be released “in a day or two.”
Thomas is the second-oldest justice, behind only Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the court’s current term. Thomas, a 1991 appointee of President George H.W. Bush, is the longest-serving justice and an anchor of the court’s conservative wing.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
New rules force financial planners to be qualified by 2026
-
3:25
Sony to unveil PlayStation subscription as soon as next week
-
6:31
New fund allows Bay Street to invest in Canada’s national security
-
Ryan Cohen gets three board seats in deal with Bed Bath & Beyond
-
2:08
Forgoing a home inspection? How buyers can protect themselves in competitive markets
-
5:17
Uber will list New York taxis on its app in new alliance