(Bloomberg) -- Justice Clarence Thomas was released from a Washington hospital Friday after being hospitalized for a week to treat an infection that was causing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in emailed statement.

Thomas 73, missed three days of arguments during the hospital stay, which lasted longer than the court originally said was likely. The court said on Sunday, two days after he was admitted, that he expected to be released “in a day or two.”

Thomas is the second-oldest justice, behind only Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the court’s current term. Thomas, a 1991 appointee of President George H.W. Bush, is the longest-serving justice and an anchor of the court’s conservative wing.

