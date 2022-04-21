Justices Rule for Heirs Over Pissarro Painting Stolen by Nazis

(Bloomberg Law) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the heirs of a Holocaust survivor seeking to regain a painting by French impressionist Camille Pissarro that was stolen by the Nazis in 1939.

The question for the justices was what law federal courts should apply when hearing claims brought under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

In a unanimous ruling by Justice Elena Kagan, the justices said state law, not federal, guides the choice-of-law decision.

The ruling isn’t the end of the dispute, which was remanded to the lower courts.

“The path of our decision has been as short as the hunt for Rue Saint-Honoré was long,” Kagan said, referring to the painting in dispute.

The ruling is a win for Boies Schiller Flexner head David Boies, who argued the case remotely in January after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the hearing.

The case is Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, U.S., No. 20-1566.

