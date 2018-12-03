Justices Seem Likely to Reinforce U.S. Securities-Fraud Laws

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed likely to reinforce the Securities and Exchange Commission’s powers, hearing the case of an investment banker accused of duping investors about a startup company’s financial condition.

The banker, Francis V. Lorenzo, says the SEC didn’t have enough proof to hold him liable for taking part in a scheme to defraud investors.

But a conservative justice, Samuel Alito, suggested during arguments Monday in Washington that Lorenzo’s conduct fell "squarely within" the broad language of the federal securities laws.

Lorenzo, who worked at Charles Vista LLC, was accused of sending two emails misrepresenting the financial condition of a client, Waste2Energy Holdings Inc. The company was seeking to develop a way to generate electricity from solid waste, but the technology never materialized.

