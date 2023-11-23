(Bloomberg) -- Former World No. 1 golfer Justin Thomas and Piper Sandler Cos. Vice Chairman Jimmy Dunne are among the investors in Troon Golf LLC, a provider of golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The investment by 30-year-old Thomas, a two-time major winner known as “JT”, and Dunne, a co-founder of Sandler O’Neill and a director on the PGA Tour board starting this year, hasn’t been previously reported.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Schantz, struck a 2021 deal in which alternative asset manager TPG Inc. agreed to make a “significant strategic investment.” Symphony Ventures, the investment fund of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, also backed Troon, with both firms joining Leonard Green & Partners on the company’s investor list, Troon said at the time.

Representatives for TPG and Troon declined to comment. Representatives for Leonard Green, Thomas and Dunne didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

Troon, which traces its roots to a single facility in 1990, describes itself as one of the world’s largest professional club management companies, servicing more than 825 locations, according to its website.

“The game of golf has always been a very important part of my life,” Dunne said in a 2022 statement after he accepted an invitation to join the PGA Tour’s board.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.