(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. is looking to two of its longtime shareholders to help it avoid bankruptcy, discussing a possible rescue plan with a pair of investors who are also company directors, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

Nick Pritzker, the Hyatt Hotels heir and founder of Tao Capital Partners LLC, and Riaz Valani, a partner at Global Asset Capital LLC, are offering funding to help the e-cigarette manufacturer stay afloat amid protracted legal fights over its marketing practices.

Pritzker and Valani didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment. A spokesman for Juul said the company will “continue to explore several strategic options including financing options.” The Wall Street Journal reported on the plans earlier.

Juul is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from a barrage of lawsuits alleging it targeted minors, and the FDA in June banned Juul products from US shelves. The ban was temporarily blocked by a federal court.

It recently agreed to settle certain of those claims for more than $500 million, including through an agreement in principle with 33 states to resolve a two-year bipartisan probe into its marketing and sales practices. Other cases are pending trial.

The company earlier this year hired restructuring advisers and has been mulling a bankruptcy filing, which pauses all litigation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.